Christ’s Table Helps Out The Community On Good Friday

ZANESVILLE, Ohio. – A local organization was getting in their Easter spirit today in a number of fun ways.

Christ’s Table in Zanesville had their own Easter Bunny this morning, a dedicated volunteer who was spending time with the children, and even handing out some baskets to the kids. Executive Director of Christ’s Table, Keely Warden said it’s great to help out the community.

“We just want to put a big thank you out to the community for helping us out. Our partners in crime, up at Eastside Community Ministry, who took the time and the love to put little bags together for everybody that we serve today and then of course like I mentioned the Easter Bunny has been here, so we have Easter baskets for all the little kids that come in today,” said Warden.

Christ’s table serves over 100 thousand meals a year but Warden said the organization does so much more. The workers there are volunteers and Warden said she is so impressed with their dedication and will to work.

“Well, how many organizations can say they’ll have a volunteer that steps up and says yes I’ll be the Easter Bunny. I’ll put a cotton tail on. It means a whole lot to us, our volunteers are just like family to us and the people that we serve, who make it even more special. A huge thank you out there to the volunteers,” added Warden.

Christ’s Table is open Monday through Saturday. If you are interested in donating or volunteering, You can call the shelter at (740) -452-9766