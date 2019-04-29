Church says hackers stole $1.75M by using fake email

BUNSWICK, Ohio (AP) — A church in Ohio says hackers tricked it into handing them $1.75 million.

St. Ambrose Catholic Parish near Cleveland told its parishioners that the FBI determined the hackers deceived the church into wiring the money to a fraudulent bank account.

The church says an email led it to believe that a construction firm doing a restoration project at St. Ambrose in Brunswick had changed its bank account.

Father Bob Stec of St. Ambrose says the hackers took the money out of the fake bank account before anyone knew what happened.

Cleveland.com reports that the church didn’t know what happened until the construction company asked why it had not paid two bills totaling $1.75 million.

The church is working with The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland and insurers to pay the bill.

