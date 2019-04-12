City announces official start to police chief search

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s capital city says it has officially begun its search for a successor to its now-retired police chief.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced the creation of a search advisory committee and proposals to hire two companies — one to undertake the search, and one to handle community outreach.

Ginther has said he wants a chief committed to increasing diversity among police officers and lining up policing with community expectations of the department.

The national search marks a departure from past practice, when new chiefs were chosen from the ranks of existing officers. However, internal candidates still could be in the mix for consideration.

Tom Quinlan is the interim chief. Kim Jacobs, who stepped down in February after nearly seven years, was the division’s first female chief.