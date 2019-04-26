Cleveland says airport info screen woes weren’t from hacking

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland officials say technical problems at its main airport that plagued flight and baggage claim information screens all week were caused by malware found in the computer systems but weren’t the result of hacking.

In a statement Friday about the problems at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, the city said that the computer systems weren’t accessed by unauthorized personnel and that no ransom demands were involved. It reiterated that the problem causing the information screens to go blank didn’t affect the airport’s security and operations systems.

The problem began Monday. The FBI indicated earlier this week that it was conducting a “collaborative assessment” to determine the cause of the issue but didn’t share further details.