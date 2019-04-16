The Community Bank Holds 5th Annual Free Shred Day

ZANESVILLE, Ohio. – Do you have private paper documents or electronics that you want to get rid of but do not know how to properly dispose them?

Well the Community Bank in Downtown Zanesville has the answer for you. On Saturday, April 20th, the bank located at 113 North Fifth Street will be having their fifth annual Free Community Shred Day. The Community Bank is teaming up with Muskingum Iron and Metal to recycle electronics and paper.

President and CEO of Community Bank, Eric Holsky said “We have been working on this for years, it’s grown. Our first year we did about 5,000 pounds, last year we did over 22,000 pounds, so basically, eleven tons of recycling. I think it’s even a bigger issue these days with identity theft, fraud, that sort of thing, you know it’s going to be safely shredded.”

Holsky said this is a great way to prevent theft and identity fraud because you are not just throwing it away, the paper is being shredded. Holsky said the community does so much for the company, this is a way The Community Bank can return the favor.

“The Community, it’s a symbiotic relationship, us and the community. We help them, they help us. Without the community, we wouldn’t be here. We all live here. When the community here prospers, we prosper. So we have a definite advantage there because we are all in with this community. We’re not located in other states, or other big cities, we’re in the communities that we serve,” added Holsky.

Again, Holsky said the Free Community Shred is from 9:00 AM till noon at the Zanesville Banking Office on 113 North Fifth Street.