CORSA Meets with County Commissioners

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The County Risk Sharing Authority had a meeting with Muskingum County Commissioners to discuss coverage renewal.

During the meeting, there was an overview of the commissioner’s insurance. President of Rankin and Rankin Insurance Services Jason Lyall said they discussed their property and liability coverage.

“They received a small increase based on exposure changes and they’re with CORSA, which ensures most of the counties in Ohio,” Lyall said. “The program as a whole has performed well and continues to perform well so we’re here just to discuss those details.”

Lyall said the increase was a half percent which was about 16 hundred dollars in total. The commissioners were offered higher limits for additional protection for the county if they were to be sued or a loss of any kind from general liability, bodily injury, property damage, or any other damages involving county property.

“The County did take advantage of all of the loss control credits and that’s great. Very few counties get that credit so kudos to the county and Pam Davis for getting all of those credits for the county,” Lyall said.

There were no changes or resolutions decided at the meeting but Lyall said they will hopefully make a decision within the next few days.