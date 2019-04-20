Crooksville Easter Egg Hunt

CROOKSVILLE, Ohio – Getting a head start on the egg hunting one day early.

The Crooksville Fire and EMS Department and the Police Department hosted a free egg hunt for the entire community at the Crooksville Park. This is the 7th year of the event, featuring refreshments for the entire family, bike and basket giveaways, and over 12,000 eggs to be hunted for kids up to age 12.

“It’s like the biggest thing I’ve ever done. I enjoy it, if it weren’t for the community helping us, we wouldn’t be able to do this,” said Crooksville Fire Department EMS Captain, Lynn Dalrymple.

Everyone gets a chance to satisfy their sweet tooth as well since every egg is filled with delicious candy. Dalrymple added that they made sure every child who attended the event walked away with a gift.

“It’s just watching those kids. The excitement when those kids win that bike or walk away with a basket, it’s just an amazing feeling,” she said.

There were thirty bikes prized this year for the bike giveaway during the event.