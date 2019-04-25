Day One Of 33rd Annual Cake Auction

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Cake Auction is underway at the Colony Square Mall, and Carr Center Executive Director, Kim Hosler said it is running smoothly so far.

Some of the volunteers said they have close to 340 cakes, and they planned to auction off 200 of them on Thursday and the rest of them tomorrow. With each cake also comes an incentive. Volunteer at the event, Katie Graham, said this year is full of great cakes and great incentives. Some of the more popular incentives this year include getaways, zoo tickets, concert tickets, sporting events and a lot more.

“Today, I am here in the incentive room, people bid on their cakes, they win, they come in, and we help them collect their goods and take everything home,” said Graham.

Graham has been a volunteer at the cake auction since 2006. She said the event always seems to get bigger and bigger each year and that this year is no different.

“It means a lot, I think it’s a true testament to how strong our community is and how supportive everybody is for such a great cause like the Carr Center,” added Graham.

The first day of the cake auction runs until 6:00 PM. It will start back up tomorrow morning at 8:15 AM and continue on until 6:00 PM again. We will be sure to update you on the money raised today at the auction, as that information comes into us.