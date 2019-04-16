Devoll Sentenced in Murder of Homeless Man

A Zanesville man accused of killing a homeless man learned his fate in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court. The Prosecutor’s Office says 29-year-old Dannie Devoll, Jr. went before Common Please Judge Kelly Cottrill and was sentenced to life in prison without parole for 15 years. In March Devoll pleaded guilty to one count of murder in connection with the death of 29-year-old Eric Stevens, who was found injured in parking lot on Putnam Avenue in 2018. He later died at the hospital. Stevens was originally from Marietta and was considered homeless.