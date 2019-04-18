Doctor accused in patient deaths wants lawsuits consolidated

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An intensive care doctor accused of ordering excessive doses of painkillers for dozens of patients who died is asking a court to consolidate 27 lawsuits filed against him and an Ohio hospital system.

The Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System fired William Husel (HYOO’-suhl) in December. It found he ordered potentially fatal doses for 29 patients over several years.

In responses to some of the lawsuits , Husel’s lawyer has denied that the 43-year-old doctor negligently or intentionally caused patients’ deaths. Through court filings this week, they’ve asked the Franklin County court to consolidate the cases to streamline the process and avoid added costs and delays.

Husel remains under investigation .

Mount Carmel has publicly apologized and put more employees on leave pending further review. Those on leave include pharmacists, nurses and managers.