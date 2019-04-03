Doggie Day: Bella

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – With a name meaning beautiful, this dog at the Muskingum County Dog Warden and Adoption Center is looking for the beauty in having a forever home.

Meet Bella. She is a two year old pit mix with a calm personality. Bella is a humane case, where the Dog Warden received her from a humane officer because Bella was an abandoned dog. She seems to be very scared to meet people at first, but she opens up once she gets to know someone.

“She’s a good dog, and once she gets to know you she really opens up and it doesn’t take her long. It’s not going to be one of those things where it’s months, you know it’s just a few days and she really comes out of her shell,” said Deputy Dog Warden, Brittany Calihan.

Bella is not bothered by other dogs, Calihan also said she does not see Bella having issues with other animals at all. Calihan mentioned there are things to keep in mind when adopting from the Dog Warden like giving the pets some time to decompress and be willing to work with them.

“We don’t know their whole history. We come in and we just know what we can tell. So sometimes they have little quirks, or there’s things that need to be worked with, you know they’re not always house trained. Just give them some time, they really need to decompress,” she said.

The Dog Warden and Adoption Center is also having a Pet Fashion Show on Saturday, April 20 at the Fieldhouse Fitness Center. All the proceeds will benefit the center. If you are interested in adopting Bella, her fee is $105.