Doggie Day: Libby

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A sweet and gentle girl with a not so happy past.

Libby is about 2-years-old and was brought to the Muskingum County Dog Warden and Adoption Center by someone who said they found her. Deputy Dog Warden Brittany Calihan said they found out that they were actually her owners who decided they no longer wanted her after having puppies.

“They said she had pups so she had a little bit of a, she was getting a little protective of the pups but we don’t see that side of her at all,” Calihan said. “That can change them. She’s doing really good with us and we’ve really even enjoyed her.”

Calihan said she would do well with any family. They recently did a dog test with her and she did great but she has not been around cats so Calihan recommends bringing in your cat for a test if interested.

“She seems to like small kids. My daughter is almost four and she really took to her so I think she could do good with anyone,” Calihan said. “I just got her out of the kennel so she’s been in her kennel all night and now she’s just sitting here relaxing like nothing and she loves affection. She’s very affectionate, she likes to get kisses. Sometimes she’s unsure of you at first but that’s just probably her protecting herself but when she gets to know you she’s a really sweet dog.”

They believe Libby is a pit/boxer mix. If you are interested in adopting her, you can give the Muskingum County Dog Warden and Adoption Center a call at (740) 453-0273.