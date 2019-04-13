Dresden Parks Cleaned Up

DRESDEN, Ohio. – Crews were hard at work today working on the annual spring cleanup today in Dresden

Volunteers worked hard mulching, weeding, and cleaning up the parks to make the town look better. In total, they cleaned up three parks on Main Street. Mayor David Mathew said the town looks a lot better after the cleanup.

“We get volunteers to come out, they clean, and preen, and mulch three of our parks on Main Street and then 50 plus trees. Today we had 29 volunteers out here, so it’s a good day,” said Mathew.

Mathew said Dresden saves a considerable amount of money getting the volunteers compared to paying a company to do it. Mathew said he is proud to see the community come together to help out.

“I’d just like to thank the friends of the park and the other people that came out to volunteer. Our Ninth Street Park looks beautiful and as you can see here the Sixth Street park and the rest of them will when we get to it,” added Mathew.

Mathew said the crews would most likely be working through the day until they ran out of mulch.