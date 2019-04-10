Dutro Ford and United Way’s “Drive 4 Ur Community” event

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Feel the need, the need for speed, and the need to help the community.

Dutro Ford in Downtown Zanesville is pairing up with United Way of Muskingum, Perry, and Morgan Counties for their “Drive 4 Ur Community” event this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drivers will be able to test drive a Ford vehicle from the Dutro’s lot with a valid driver’s license. For every test drive, Ford will donate $20 to United Way.

“The biggest part of the whole thing is there’s no sales pitch, there’s no pressure. It isn’t like you’re going to be told that you have to jump through all these hoops. You get to drive a vehicle you’d like to choose, that’s in our Ford lineup, and it’s 15-20 minutes of your time, and you help for a great cause,” said Sales Manager Ford Lincoln, Jerry Brown.

The goal is to reach 300 drivers for the day. United Way will use the money raised from the event towards investing in programs in the areas of income, education, and health. Executive Director of United Way, Meg Deedrick, said this is an easy way to give to the community. She said only 20 minutes of your time is the equivalent of $20 of impact in Muskingum, Perry, and Morgan Counties.

“And it doesn’t cost you a thing. You can come, see your friends, see a lot of fun people, see some beautiful cars. And again, you can be advancing the goals that we all have for the income, education, and health of everybody in our three county area,” she said.

After the test drive, drivers will be asked to fill out a survey and will also receive a free car wash voucher for the new Dutro’s car wash.