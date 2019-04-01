Early Talks of Ohio Bill That Would End Concealed-Carry Gun Permit Requirement

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Law-abiding Ohioans age 21 and older could legally carry hidden firearms without getting a permit.

This comes under a proposal introduced by House Republicans and supported by GOP Gov. Mike DeWine. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said this is still in the early stages and the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association opposed the proposal.

“We are obviously a huge believer in the second amendment and the right to bear arms as an association but there is obviously when you start talking about people carrying firearms concealed we think obviously that there should be some training involved,” Sheriff Lutz said.

Sixteen states already allow this, but Ohioans who want to legally carry concealed firearms currently have to pass a background check, receive eight hours of training and get a permit. Sheriff Lutz said there is all kinds of things that could go wrong when someone is carrying a weapon.

“With the drug addiction and the mental health side of things in today’s times, we’re trying to be as cautious as we can with who we’re dealing with,” Sheriff Lutz said.

The bill also would end a requirement that people carrying concealed weapons notify police of that if they’re stopped by officers. Ohio already allows people to openly carry firearms without permits.