Eastern League

by Associated Press on April 25, 2019 at 1:25 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
Binghamton (Mets)95.643
Trenton (Yankees)107.588½
Reading (Phillies)97.5631
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)109.526
Hartford (Rockies)1010.5002
Portland (Red Sox)411.267
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Harrisburg (Nationals)163.842
Erie (Tigers)97.563
Altoona (Pirates)910.4747
Akron (Indians)811.4218
Richmond (Giants)710.4128
Bowie (Orioles)415.21112

___

Thursday’s Games

Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Harrisburg at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Erie at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Portland at Binghamton, 2:05 p.m.

Richmond at Altoona, 4 p.m.

Harrisburg at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 6:15 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Trenton, 7 p.m.

