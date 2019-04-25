Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Binghamton (Mets)
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|Trenton (Yankees)
|10
|7
|.588
|½
|Reading (Phillies)
|9
|7
|.563
|1
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|10
|9
|.526
|1½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|10
|10
|.500
|2
|Portland (Red Sox)
|4
|11
|.267
|5½
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|16
|3
|.842
|—
|Erie (Tigers)
|9
|7
|.563
|5½
|Altoona (Pirates)
|9
|10
|.474
|7
|Akron (Indians)
|8
|11
|.421
|8
|Richmond (Giants)
|7
|10
|.412
|8
|Bowie (Orioles)
|4
|15
|.211
|12
___
|Thursday’s Games
Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Harrisburg at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Erie at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Akron at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Reading, 7:10 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Portland at Binghamton, 2:05 p.m.
Richmond at Altoona, 4 p.m.
Harrisburg at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Reading, 6:15 p.m.
Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Trenton, 7 p.m.