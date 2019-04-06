Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reading (Phillies)
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Binghamton (Mets)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Trenton (Yankees)
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Hartford (Rockies)
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|Portland (Red Sox)
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Richmond (Giants)
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Erie (Tigers)
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Akron (Indians)
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|Bowie (Orioles)
|0
|3
|.000
|3
___
|Saturday’s Games
Reading 8, Portland 1
Trenton 3, Erie 2, 11 innings
Altoona 2, Akron 0
Harrisburg 6, Bowie 5
Harrisburg 4, Bowie 2
Richmond 2, Hartford 1
Richmond 3, Hartford 0
Binghamton 4, New Hampshire 2, 12 innings
|Sunday’s Games
Reading at Portland, 1 p.m.
Bowie at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Hartford at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Trenton at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 2:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Hartford at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Reading at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Trenton at Akron, 6:35 p.m.