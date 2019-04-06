Eastern League

At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
Reading (Phillies)301.000
Binghamton (Mets)21.6671
Trenton (Yankees)11.500
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)12.3332
Hartford (Rockies)03.0003
Portland (Red Sox)03.0003
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Richmond (Giants)301.000
Altoona (Pirates)301.000
Harrisburg (Nationals)301.000
Erie (Tigers)11.500
Akron (Indians)03.0003
Bowie (Orioles)03.0003

___

Saturday’s Games

Reading 8, Portland 1

Trenton 3, Erie 2, 11 innings

Altoona 2, Akron 0

Harrisburg 6, Bowie 5

Harrisburg 4, Bowie 2

Richmond 2, Hartford 1

Richmond 3, Hartford 0

Binghamton 4, New Hampshire 2, 12 innings

Sunday’s Games

Reading at Portland, 1 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Trenton at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Hartford at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Trenton at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

