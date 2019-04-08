Eastern League

At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
Reading (Phillies)41.800
Binghamton (Mets)22.500
Trenton (Yankees)22.500
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)23.4002
Portland (Red Sox)13.250
Hartford (Rockies)14.2003
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Altoona (Pirates)501.000
Harrisburg (Nationals)41.8001
Richmond (Giants)31.750
Erie (Tigers)22.500
Bowie (Orioles)13.250
Akron (Indians)05.0005

___

Monday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, ppd.

Altoona 6, Erie 3

Harrisburg 3, Hartford 2

Reading 2, New Hampshire 0

Bowie at Richmond, ppd.

Trenton 4, Akron 3

Tuesday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Hartford at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Trenton at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Bowie at Richmond, 10:35 a.m.

Hartford at Harrisburg, 12 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 12:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Trenton at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

