Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reading (Phillies)
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Binghamton (Mets)
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Trenton (Yankees)
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Portland (Red Sox)
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Altoona (Pirates)
|5
|0
|1.000
|—
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|4
|1
|.800
|1
|Richmond (Giants)
|3
|1
|.750
|1½
|Erie (Tigers)
|2
|2
|.500
|2½
|Bowie (Orioles)
|1
|3
|.250
|3½
|Akron (Indians)
|0
|5
|.000
|5
|Monday’s Games
Binghamton at Portland, ppd.
Altoona 6, Erie 3
Harrisburg 3, Hartford 2
Reading 2, New Hampshire 0
Bowie at Richmond, ppd.
Trenton 4, Akron 3
|Tuesday’s Games
Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Hartford at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Reading at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Trenton at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Bowie at Richmond, 10:35 a.m.
Hartford at Harrisburg, 12 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, 12:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.
Reading at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Trenton at Akron, 6:35 p.m.