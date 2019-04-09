Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reading (Phillies)
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Trenton (Yankees)
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Binghamton (Mets)
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Portland (Red Sox)
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|1
|5
|.167
|3½
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Richmond (Giants)
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Erie (Tigers)
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Bowie (Orioles)
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Akron (Indians)
|0
|6
|.000
|5
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Binghamton at Portland, ppd.
Erie 4, Altoona 3
Harrisburg 7, Hartford 3
Reading at New Hampshire, ppd.
Bowie 8, Richmond 5, 10 innings
Trenton 7, Akron 2
|Wednesday’s Games
Bowie at Richmond, 10:35 a.m.
Hartford at Harrisburg, 12 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, 12:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.
Reading at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Trenton at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.