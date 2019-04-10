Eastern League

by Associated Press on April 10, 2019 at 1:42 am
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
Reading (Phillies)41.800
Trenton (Yankees)32.6001
Binghamton (Mets)22.500
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)23.4002
Portland (Red Sox)13.250
Hartford (Rockies)15.167
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Altoona (Pirates)51.833
Harrisburg (Nationals)51.833
Richmond (Giants)32.600
Erie (Tigers)32.600
Bowie (Orioles)23.400
Akron (Indians)06.0005

___

Tuesday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, ppd.

Erie 4, Altoona 3

Harrisburg 7, Hartford 3

Reading at New Hampshire, ppd.

Bowie 8, Richmond 5, 10 innings

Trenton 7, Akron 2

Wednesday’s Games

Bowie at Richmond, 10:35 a.m.

Hartford at Harrisburg, 12 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 12:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Portland, Game 1, 5 p.m.

Binghamton at Portland, Game 2, TBD

Reading at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Trenton at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Post Views: 1