Eastern League

by Associated Press on April 10, 2019 at 10:42 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
Reading (Phillies)42.667
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)33.5001
Trenton (Yankees)33.5001
Binghamton (Mets)22.5001
Portland (Red Sox)13.2502
Hartford (Rockies)16.143
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Harrisburg (Nationals)61.857
Altoona (Pirates)52.7141
Erie (Tigers)42.667
Richmond (Giants)42.667
Bowie (Orioles)24.333
Akron (Indians)16.1435

___

Wednesday’s Games

Richmond 3, Bowie 2

Harrisburg 5, Hartford 1

Erie 5, Altoona 1

Binghamton at Portland, ppd.

Binghamton at Portland, ppd.

New Hampshire 5, Reading 4

Akron 5, Trenton 2

Thursday’s Games

Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Portland at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Erie at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Reading, 7:10 p.m.

Post Views: 1