Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reading (Phillies)
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Trenton (Yankees)
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Binghamton (Mets)
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Portland (Red Sox)
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Hartford (Rockies)
|1
|6
|.143
|3½
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|5
|2
|.714
|1
|Erie (Tigers)
|4
|2
|.667
|1½
|Richmond (Giants)
|4
|2
|.667
|1½
|Bowie (Orioles)
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
|Akron (Indians)
|1
|6
|.143
|5
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Richmond 3, Bowie 2
Harrisburg 5, Hartford 1
Erie 5, Altoona 1
Binghamton at Portland, ppd.
Binghamton at Portland, ppd.
New Hampshire 5, Reading 4
Akron 5, Trenton 2
|Thursday’s Games
Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Portland at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Erie at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Reading, 7:10 p.m.