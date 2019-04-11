Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reading (Phillies)
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Binghamton (Mets)
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|Trenton (Yankees)
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Portland (Red Sox)
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Hartford (Rockies)
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|6
|2
|.750
|1
|Richmond (Giants)
|4
|2
|.667
|2
|Erie (Tigers)
|4
|3
|.571
|2½
|Bowie (Orioles)
|2
|5
|.286
|4½
|Akron (Indians)
|1
|7
|.125
|6
___
|Thursday’s Games
Altoona 3, Akron 2, 12 innings
Binghamton 4, Erie 3
Harrisburg 2, Bowie 0
Hartford 10, New Hampshire 5
|Friday’s Games
Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Portland at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Erie at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Reading, 7:10 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Portland at Trenton, 1 p.m.
Harrisburg at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.
Erie at Binghamton, 2:05 p.m.
Akron at Altoona, 4 p.m.
Richmond at Reading, 5:15 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.