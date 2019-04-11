Eastern League

by Associated Press on April 11, 2019 at 10:42 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
Reading (Phillies)42.667
Binghamton (Mets)32.600½
Trenton (Yankees)33.5001
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)34.429
Portland (Red Sox)13.2502
Hartford (Rockies)26.2503
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Harrisburg (Nationals)71.875
Altoona (Pirates)62.7501
Richmond (Giants)42.6672
Erie (Tigers)43.571
Bowie (Orioles)25.286
Akron (Indians)17.1256

___

Thursday’s Games

Altoona 3, Akron 2, 12 innings

Binghamton 4, Erie 3

Harrisburg 2, Bowie 0

Hartford 10, New Hampshire 5

Friday’s Games

Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Portland at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Erie at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Reading, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Portland at Trenton, 1 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Erie at Binghamton, 2:05 p.m.

Akron at Altoona, 4 p.m.

Richmond at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

