Eastern League

by Associated Press on April 13, 2019 at 2:42 am
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
Reading (Phillies)42.667
Binghamton (Mets)32.600½
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)44.5001
Trenton (Yankees)33.5001
Portland (Red Sox)13.2502
Hartford (Rockies)27.222
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Harrisburg (Nationals)81.889
Altoona (Pirates)62.750
Richmond (Giants)42.667
Erie (Tigers)43.5713
Bowie (Orioles)26.250
Akron (Indians)17.125

___

Friday’s Games

Akron at Altoona, ppd.

Erie at Binghamton, ppd.

Harrisburg 4, Bowie 2

New Hampshire 4, Hartford 2

Richmond at Reading, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Portland at Trenton, 1 p.m.

Erie at Binghamton, Game 1, 1:05 p.m.

Erie at Binghamton, Game 2, TBD

Harrisburg at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Akron at Altoona, Game 1, 3 p.m.

Akron at Altoona, Game 2, TBD

Richmond at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at Trenton, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Portland at Trenton, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Akron at Altoona, 2 p.m.

Erie at Binghamton, 2:05 p.m.

Richmond at Reading, 2:15 p.m.

Post Views: 1