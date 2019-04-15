Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Binghamton (Mets)
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Reading (Phillies)
|5
|4
|.556
|1½
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|4
|8
|.333
|4
|Portland (Red Sox)
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|10
|2
|.833
|—
|Richmond (Giants)
|6
|3
|.667
|2½
|Erie (Tigers)
|5
|3
|.625
|3
|Altoona (Pirates)
|6
|5
|.545
|3½
|Akron (Indians)
|3
|8
|.273
|6½
|Bowie (Orioles)
|3
|8
|.273
|6½
|Monday’s Games
Harrisburg 4, Altoona 2
Binghamton 4, New Hampshire 1
Erie 9, Bowie 6
Portland 9, Reading 2
Trenton 8, Akron 6
Richmond 5, Hartford 1
|Tuesday’s Games
Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Akron at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Akron at Trenton, 10:30 a.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 10:30 a.m.
Richmond at Hartford, 10:35 a.m.
Portland at Reading, 12 p.m.
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.