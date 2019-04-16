Eastern League

by Associated Press on April 16, 2019 at 10:42 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
Trenton (Yankees)73.700
Reading (Phillies)64.6001
Binghamton (Mets)43.571
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)57.4173
Hartford (Rockies)58.385
Portland (Red Sox)27.222
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Harrisburg (Nationals)112.846
Erie (Tigers)63.6673
Richmond (Giants)64.600
Altoona (Pirates)66.500
Akron (Indians)38.2737
Bowie (Orioles)39.250

___

Tuesday’s Games

Harrisburg 2, Altoona 1

New Hampshire 4, Binghamton 1

Erie 6, Bowie 5

Reading 5, Portland 2

Trenton 7, Akron 6, 11 innings

Hartford 13, Richmond 3

Wednesday’s Games

Akron at Trenton, 10:30 a.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 10:30 a.m.

Richmond at Hartford, 10:35 a.m.

Portland at Reading, 12 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Trenton at Portland, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Reading at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Post Views: 2