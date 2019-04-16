Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Reading (Phillies)
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|Binghamton (Mets)
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|Hartford (Rockies)
|5
|8
|.385
|3½
|Portland (Red Sox)
|2
|7
|.222
|4½
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|11
|2
|.846
|—
|Erie (Tigers)
|6
|3
|.667
|3
|Richmond (Giants)
|6
|4
|.600
|3½
|Altoona (Pirates)
|6
|6
|.500
|4½
|Akron (Indians)
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|Bowie (Orioles)
|3
|9
|.250
|7½
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Harrisburg 2, Altoona 1
New Hampshire 4, Binghamton 1
Erie 6, Bowie 5
Reading 5, Portland 2
Trenton 7, Akron 6, 11 innings
Hartford 13, Richmond 3
|Wednesday’s Games
Akron at Trenton, 10:30 a.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 10:30 a.m.
Richmond at Hartford, 10:35 a.m.
Portland at Reading, 12 p.m.
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Trenton at Portland, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Reading at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.