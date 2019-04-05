Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reading (Phillies)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Binghamton (Mets)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Trenton (Yankees)
|0
|0
|000
|½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Portland (Red Sox)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Richmond (Giants)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Erie (Tigers)
|0
|0
|000
|½
|Bowie (Orioles)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Akron (Indians)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
___
|Thursday’s Games
Reading 4, Portland 0
Harrisburg 8, Bowie 4
Richmond 1, Hartford 0
Altoona 5, Akron 0
Binghamton 5, New Hampshire 2
|Friday’s Games
Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.
Trenton at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Richmond, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Reading at Portland, 1 p.m.
Trenton at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 2:05 p.m.
Bowie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.