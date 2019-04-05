Eastern League

by Associated Press on April 5, 2019 at 2:42 am
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
Reading (Phillies)101.000
Binghamton (Mets)101.000
Trenton (Yankees)00000½
Hartford (Rockies)01.0001
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)01.0001
Portland (Red Sox)01.0001
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Richmond (Giants)101.000
Altoona (Pirates)101.000
Harrisburg (Nationals)101.000
Erie (Tigers)00000½
Bowie (Orioles)01.0001
Akron (Indians)01.0001

___

Thursday’s Games

Reading 4, Portland 0

Harrisburg 8, Bowie 4

Richmond 1, Hartford 0

Altoona 5, Akron 0

Binghamton 5, New Hampshire 2

Friday’s Games

Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.

Trenton at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Richmond, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Reading at Portland, 1 p.m.

Trenton at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

