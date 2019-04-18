Eastern League

by Associated Press on April 18, 2019 at 10:12 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
Trenton (Yankees)94.692
Binghamton (Mets)54.5562
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)77.500
Reading (Phillies)66.500
Hartford (Rockies)69.4004
Portland (Red Sox)38.2735
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Harrisburg (Nationals)132.867
Erie (Tigers)74.6364
Richmond (Giants)75.583
Altoona (Pirates)68.429
Akron (Indians)59.357
Bowie (Orioles)311.214

___

Thursday’s Games

Trenton 3, Portland 1

Binghamton 7, Erie 5

Harrisburg 5, Reading 3

New Hampshire 5, Hartford 3

Richmond 8, Altoona 4

Akron 7, Bowie 4

Friday’s Games

Trenton at Portland, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Trenton at Portland, 1 p.m.

Reading at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Post Views: 2