Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Binghamton (Mets)
|5
|4
|.556
|2
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|7
|7
|.500
|2½
|Reading (Phillies)
|6
|6
|.500
|2½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|6
|9
|.400
|4
|Portland (Red Sox)
|3
|8
|.273
|5
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|13
|2
|.867
|—
|Erie (Tigers)
|7
|4
|.636
|4
|Richmond (Giants)
|7
|5
|.583
|4½
|Altoona (Pirates)
|6
|8
|.429
|6½
|Akron (Indians)
|5
|9
|.357
|7½
|Bowie (Orioles)
|3
|11
|.214
|9½
___
|Thursday’s Games
Trenton 3, Portland 1
Binghamton 7, Erie 5
Harrisburg 5, Reading 3
New Hampshire 5, Hartford 3
Richmond 8, Altoona 4
Akron 7, Bowie 4
|Friday’s Games
Trenton at Portland, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Altoona at Richmond, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Trenton at Portland, 1 p.m.
Reading at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Binghamton at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Bowie at Akron, 2:05 p.m.
Altoona at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.