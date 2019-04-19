Eastern League

by Associated Press on April 19, 2019 at 10:12 pm
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
Trenton (Yankees)104.714
Binghamton (Mets)54.556
Reading (Phillies)66.5003
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)78.467
Hartford (Rockies)79.4384
Portland (Red Sox)39.2506
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Harrisburg (Nationals)132.867
Erie (Tigers)74.6364
Richmond (Giants)75.583
Altoona (Pirates)68.429
Akron (Indians)59.357
Bowie (Orioles)311.214

___

Friday’s Games

Trenton 13, Portland 10

Binghamton at Erie, ppd.

Hartford 4, New Hampshire 3

Bowie at Akron, ppd.

Reading at Harrisburg, ppd.

Altoona at Richmond, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Trenton at Portland, 1 p.m.

Reading at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

