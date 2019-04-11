Eastern Regional Director Visits County Commissioners

ZANESVILLE, Ohio. – The new Eastern Regional Director for the Ohio Attorney General’s Office met today with the County Commissioners office to introduce herself and discuss her responsibilities.

Danielle Mason said she just recently took the position, and believes that it is important to get out in the community and meet the people that she will be working with. She said she wanted to hear from the commissioners on how she could help out with the County’s problems.

“I wanted to introduce myself to the County Commissioners. I’m reaching out to the ten counties that I represent in Ohio for the Attorney General’s Office. I want their prospective on what the local issues are and I also want to let them know what the Attorney General’s Office can do for them.” said Mason.

Mason said, initially she is trying to make appointments with local officials in all of the counties she is responsible for. She wants to get to know them well, so they can feel comfortable on communicating with her if they need help from the Attorney General’s Office. Mason said that she likes what Attorney General Dave, Yost stands for.

“I’m an attorney, I used to work in the Prosecutor’s Office and I’ve watched Dave Yost through the years. He’s an individual who is interested in protecting consumers, protecting the public and I have great admiration for him,” Added Mason.

Mason says she looks forward to what this job will bring her way and is excited to help the communities.