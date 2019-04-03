ECHL At A Glance

by Associated Press on April 3, 2019 at 9:53 pm
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
y-Newfoundland6943204292250196
x-Adirondack6937245382226206
Manchester7037292278225228
Brampton6935285176234209
Reading7032284674220225
Maine6935312173211237
Worcester6930287471185215
South Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
y-Florida70481651102270178
x-Orlando6939254183241231
x-Jacksonville7036302276195209
South Carolina7033315172213218
Atlanta6931287372190200
Norfolk7026356361211269
Greenville7024403354183247
Western Conference
Central Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
y-Cincinnati69491253106274168
x-Toledo6838216385224209
Fort Wayne6833254676217236
Kalamazoo6935292375225243
Wheeling6931296371230225
Indy6933322270218237
Mountain Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
x-Tulsa6940234286224191
x-Idaho6940243285232192
x-Utah6935254579221209
x-Kansas City7035303275228225
Rapid City7029325467165219
Wichita6826318363210246
Allen7025394256207261

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

y-Clinched Division

Post Views: 3