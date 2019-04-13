Embiid in starting lineup for 76ers in Game 1 against Nets

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid is in the starting lineup for the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 of their playoff series against Brooklyn.

The All-Star center had been listed as doubtful to play Saturday because of tendinitis in his left knee that cost him most of the final month of the season. Embiid is averaging 27.5 points and 11.1 rebounds.

He has been hurt since the All-Star break, and an MRI in February revealed no structural damage

Embiid missed 14 of the final 24 games of the regular season and played just 64 this season. His injury history offers no assurances his body can hold up over two grueling months and the possible 28 games needed to win a title.