Eriksen strikes late to give Spurs 1-0 victory over Brighton

LONDON (AP) — Christian Eriksen broke through Brighton’s resistance with a late goal to give Tottenham a 1-0 victory in the Premier League on Tuesday and boost the London club’s Champions League qualification bid.

Eriksen struck from distance with a low shot into the bottom corner of the net, beating goalkeeper Mat Ryan at his near post in the 88th minute.

It was one of 29 shots Spurs had to Brighton’s six and ensured they moved three points clear of fourth-place Chelsea.

Tottenham has won all four matches in all competitions at its new stadium, scoring eight goals without conceding across the games.

Brighton still isn’t sure if it will return to the north London stadium next season in the Premier League. The south coast club is three points above Cardiff, which occupies the final relegation place with three games remaining.



