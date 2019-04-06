Farmers Market- Jennings Java Coffee Roasters

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Another Saturday, and that means it was another chance to purchase fresh and locally made items.

The Spring Farmers Market at Weasel Boy Brewing featured a growing brand. Jennings Java Coffee Roasters started in 2016, a locally owned business with the goal of offering a cup of coffee made fresh, high quality, and the owners also wanted to add an enthusiasm of education behind it.

“What we’ve found is that the more educated people are on the topic, the more likely they are to step out of their comfort zone and try new things,” said Co-Founder, AJ Kazmierczak.

Kazmierczak also said he praised farmers markets for up and coming businesses because it is a good way to get your name out, talk to people, and still sell your product. He added that even on year three with Jennings Java, the farmers market has been exceptional for their business.

“We can’t say enough good things about the farmers markets that we start at because of the fact that most of the people that come to farmers markets, they understand quality and things like that,” he said.

For more information on Jennings Java and where to find their coffee, visit their website, Jenningsjava.com.