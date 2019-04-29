Fatal motorcycle accident in Muskingum County

MSUKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle fatal crash in Muskingum County involving a motorcycle.

On April 29th, 2019 just after 3 p.m., Troopers observed a motorcycle traveling eastbound on State Route 16 being operated at a high rate of speed. Troopers were unable to safely pursue the motorcycle at that time and began patrolling in the area where the motorcycle was last seen.

Shortly thereafter, Troopers observed the same motorcycle traveling eastbound on County Road 616. Troopers attempted to catch up to the vehicle as it continued eastbound on County Road 616 in a reckless manner and at a high rate of speed. Troopers were again unable to safely intercept the vehicle.

A short time later, Troopers came up on a one vehicle crash involving the motorcycle on County Road 616 near County Road 706.

The motorcycle, a 2007 Yamaha R6, driven by Ryan Hammond, 32, of Dresden, continued eastbound on County Road 616. As Hammond attempted to negotiate a right curve in the roadway, he crossed the center line, drove off of the left side of the roadway, and struck a ditch.

Hammond was transported to Genesis in Zanesville where he was later pronounced deceased. The Dresden Fire Department and EMS were on scene to assist. The crash remains under investigation.