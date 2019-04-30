FBI: Ransomware behind Cleveland airport info screen woes

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say technical problems at Cleveland’s main airport that plagued flight and baggage claim information screens all last week was related to a ransomware attack.

The FBI said Monday that ransomware was found on the network, but the city did not consider making any payments.

City leaders last week denied that the computer systems were accessed by unauthorized personnel and that no ransom demands were involved.

It also said the problem causing the information screens at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to go blank didn’t affect the airport’s security and operations systems.

A city official told Cleveland.com that the city was asked by the malware to respond to an email address for more information. But he says the city did not respond.