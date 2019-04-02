Fieldhouse Donates Mini Golf Course To Midwest Community Facility

ZANESVILLE, Ohio. – Three local organizations who really value the community are coming together on Thursday for a great cause.

At the Fieldhouse, there is currently a nine hole mini golf course that is designed so that people in wheel chairs can play. Unfortunately, this mini golf course is located on the second floor and an elevator would cost a significant amount. Fieldhouse Owner, Mick Amicone knew it was an inconvenience and decided to donate it to the Midwest Community Facility. Amicone explained why the golf course is a good fit for the Midwest Community Facility.

“The majority of the folks they work with are all special needs. The Mideast Career Center golf course and the Fieldhouse Foundation golf course was intended to be an opportunity for folks that are chair bound whether it be a manual chair or an electric chair or whether it being a special needs youth or adult. We wanted them to have an opportunity to take advantage of an accessible golf course.”

The Fieldhouse employees, Mideast Career Center employees, and Midwest Community Facility employees are coming together on Thursday to move the putt-putt course. Midwest Community Facility Day Habilitation Specialist, Jackie Boetcher said she is very grateful to be getting the mini golf course, and says they will put it to great use.

“We utilize the Fieldhouse so much and when Mick thought of us to give us this golf course and the balls and everything with it, it was really, really nice of him. He’s a good guy, really good guy.

The clientele at Midwest is looking forward to playing mini golf once they get the course on Thursday.