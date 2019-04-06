Final Day of Community Health Fair at Colony Square Mall

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Saturday was the final day to receive health advice, medical screenings, and information on health at the Colony Square Mall.

The Community Health Fair takes place every year for the community to celebrate National Public Health week and raise awareness. There were many community partners participating in the Fair offering free activities such as blood pressure checks, hearing screenings, and even a driving simulator.

“It’s a great opportunity to meet faces behind the agencies, they have their information on the tables, some of them may do a screening. It’s just a really good way to mix and meet the public,” said Director of Family and Community Health and Wellness for the Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department, Carol Howdyshell.

She also said events like this are important for people, especially the youth, to start that good foundation of health into adult years.

“That good foundation becomes your habits and your norms to eat right or exercise as a part of your routine, natural day. Going to the doctor for those checkups is vital that something’s not surprising you later on,” she mentioned.

The Health Fair occurred during regular mall hours where anyone was able to stop by and speak to the professionals.