Fine Free for National Library Week

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – All branches of the Muskingum County Library Systems are doing something special for the community this week.

It is National Library Week and from now until Saturday, April 13th they are providing the opportunity for members to bring in their overdue items for free. Public Relations Assistant Rob Cook said this year’s theme is Libraries equal Strong Communities.

“I think that’s nowhere more true than in Muskingum County where we have an excellent library system and an excellent community,” Cook said.

To take advantage of the Fine Free opportunity, all you have to do is show up at any of the Muskingum County Library Systems branches with your items and they will completely forgive the fee. Cook said there is no limit on the number of items you can bring in.

“Save you a lot of money,” Cook said. “In some cases, some people tend to keep items a little longer than they should. We understand that the excellent items, the fun things, videos, anything. We really encourage people to come in and start using their libraries again.”

Cook said there are different sources for people to take advantage of including their website if they don’t want to go into the library.