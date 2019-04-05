Firefighters rescue injured crane operator stuck high in air

CINCINNATI (AP) — Firefighters in Cincinnati rescued a crane operator after his arm was partially severed in an accident nearly 300 feet up in the air.

A fire official says the crane operator called 911 after a cable sliced underneath his arm Friday, causing the partial amputation.

Rescue crews used a basket to lower the worker.

Authorities say the man lost a large amount of blood, but he was conscious and alert when he was brought down.

The accident happened at a construction site at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.