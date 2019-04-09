Gas leak in Crooksville forces evacuations

CROOKSVILLE, Ohio–A gas leak in the Village of Crooksville forced the evacuation of several homes and a business on Tuesday.

Dave Rau with Columbia Gas Ohio said a contractor struck a 4″ gas line at the end of Mill Street around 1:30 p.m.

Rau said several homes nearby were evacuated as a precaution. PCC Airfoils was also evacuated.

He said the intersection of Mill and China Streets is closed.

Rau said crews are working to repair the line which they hope to have completed later Tuesday afternoon.

We’ll bring you updates as they become available to us.