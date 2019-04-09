Genesis Honors Volunteers

ZANESVILLE, Ohio. – This week is National Volunteer Week and Genesis Hospital is having a banquet for their 370 plus volunteers.

The banquet is being held at the Muskingum County Welcome Center. Some of the people in attendance have volunteered for a short time while others have volunteered for over forty years. Volunteer, Becky Hancher is employed at the hospital, and has also been a volunteer for 45 years. She says it feels great to help out the community.

“I take pride in volunteering and pride in my work as well. Genesis has been a part of my life for like I said 45 years. Meeting people, giving back to the community, putting a smile on someone’s face, that is always important,” said Hancher.

Executive Director of Genesis Volunteers, Jerry Nolder says it is unbelievable how dedicated their volunteers are. He says the fact they have volunteered for so many years is incredible.

“Our sincere thanks to the community. It’s a community hospital and these volunteers have volunteered in 2018, these volunteers volunteered roughly 40,000 hours to the Genesis Mission and we couldn’t do it without them, so thank you,” Said Nolder

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer for a Genesis position, you can call Volunteer services at (740) – 454 – 4700 or go to www.genesishc.org