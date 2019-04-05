Grizzlies sign Tyler Zeller for rest of year; waive Hannahs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies have signed 7-footer Tyler Zeller for the rest of the season and waived guard Dusty Hannahs.

Zeller has spent seven years in the NBA and played two games for the Atlanta Hawks this season. He has career averages of 6.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 17.6 minutes. The 29-year-old center has also played for Cleveland, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn and Milwaukee.

Hannahs signed a 10-day contract with the Grizzlies on March 30 as a call-up from the NBA G League. He averaged 4 points, 2.5 assists and 13 minutes in two games with the Grizzlies.

