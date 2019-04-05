Guernsey County man charged with breaking and entering

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio--Guernsey County Sheriff Jeff Paden announced Friday that felony charges have been filed against a Claysville man following an investigation.

44-year-old Troy McManaway has been arrested and charged by detectives with breaking and entering, a fifth degree felony.

Sheriff Paden said McManaway reportedly forcibly entered a closed Pleasant City business in the evening hours of Wednesday April 3rd and removed several items.

Sheriff Paden said that the investigation continues and others may be charged as well.

McManaway is currently in the county jail where he awaits a bond hearing in the Cambridge Municipal Court.