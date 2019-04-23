Hawaiian Themed Burger Restaurant Opens Wednesday in the Mall

ZANESVILLE, Ohio. – A new Hawaiian themed restaurant that specializes in burgers, is opening Wednesday in the Colony Square Mall.

Owners Deb and Adam Kurtz, along with their son Derek Edwards, are looking forward to the grand opening of Island Burgers and More. They said the idea of the restaurant came from their family vacations they took to Hawaii.

“It started years ago, we love to go to Hawaii. We go there about twice a year and we love it. Part of it is eating their food, which is totally different than ours. So we thought we would bring it to Zanesville. We love it and I am sure everybody else will love it too,” said Kurtz.

They said they will be most known for their unique specialty burgers, but they also have many other items such as tacos, nachos, hot dogs and more. Both Deb Kurtz and her son said the unique theme sets it apart from other restaurants in the food court.

“She just kind of had a vision in her mind, and she came to me, explained what she wanted it to look like and I just came up with that idea and explained it to her, and we went and got the materials. I love the ocean and it’s always in my mind,” said Edwards.

The three believe the restaurant will do great in the mall, and hope to see you there sometime soon.