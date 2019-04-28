Headley Inn Being Featured In New Book

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A book is being published on local historic sites.

The Headley Inn and Cliff Rock House is bring featured in Award winning author, Cyndie Gerken’s book, Headley Inn and Cliff Rock House, A Storied History of Two Taverns Along Ohio’s National Road. This is Gerken’s third National Road book, and it tells the stories of the two 19th Century Inns that sit beside each other, the Cliff Rock House and the Headley Inn. It took Gerken about a year to write the book, and with that she said it took a lot of research and interviewing throughout that time.

“I wrote a book because the owners of Headley Inn had hosted me in a party last year for my second book, my book about toll houses on the National Road. And so they asked me if I’ve ever thought about doing a book about Headley Inn, and so I started working on it,” said Gerken.

The Headley Inn hosted a book release party where Gerken was present to autograph the book. She also invited Alexander Smith Howard, whose mother actually ran the Headley Inn Tea Room. Howard provided Gerken with lots of stories from his time spent at the Inn and even personal photographs.

“Her other book that she sent me was so detailed that I knew that she was going to do a good job. I had cooperated with her, and got this going. And it’s really something, I’m very proud of it,” said Howard.

The book is available to purchase on Amazon, all you need to do is search the author, Cyndie Gerken.