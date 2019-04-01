Health Department Celebrates National Public Health Week

ZANESVILLE, Ohio. – National Public Health Week has arrived and this year is a milestone for the Buckeye State.

This year is the 100th anniversary of public health in Ohio. The Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department is looking into the history and achievements of how far public health has come. Public Information Officer, Jennifer Hiestand said some of the greatest achievements the country has seen is the creation of vaccines to prevent deadly diseases.

“Looking back at our history and the achievements of public health that have shaped the future of public health. So for example, vaccines are a great public health achievement. There was a time where diseases like polio used to be common and cripple children. children would even die from it and then today vaccines protect us against 18 deadly diseases,” said Hiestand.

To celebrate National Public Health Week, The Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department is also having their Community Health Fair. There will be dozens of health related organizations testing people’s blood pressure, blood sugar, pulse, and pulmonary function. There will also be an impaired driving simulator, traffic safety trivia, and so much more. Hiestand said it’s an event the entire family can enjoy.

“It’s a free, fun family event. There are a lot of things for the kids to do as well and again to check on your health, check your numbers, and get some free health scannings,” Added Hiestand.

The Health Fair will take place throughout the day on Friday and Saturday at the Colony Square Mall.