Hometown Urgent Care Opening in Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A brand new, state of the art urgent care center has just opened in Zanesville.

Sunday was the opening for Hometown Urgent Care on Maple Avenue. It is a walk in facility only, open seven days a week, including x-rays seven days a week. The clinic creates an atmosphere for patients that is comfortable and affordable.

“We see all minor illnesses and injuries. We also do workers comp. We also do drug screens and physicals; DOT and non-DOT,” said Assistant Regional Manager, Amy Eichenlaub.

The Zanesville urgent care opening will be Hometown’s 31st clinic. Zanesville has been in the works for several months. This urgent care brings another option for on-demand healthcare.

“It’s good in the community because it gives the community a different choice besides the hospital. I know they have other urgent cares in the area, but Hometown is the biggest urgent care in Ohio, so I think this just gives everybody another option,” Eichenlaub added.

The center is located at 2564 Maple Avenue. You can also visit them online at www.hometownurgentcare.com