Honoring Sergeant Mike Debolt

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A heroic act led one local man to receive the second-highest award the U.S. Army can grant.

Owner of Sports Barber Shops Mike Debolt recently got his Silver Star upgraded to the Distinguished Service Cross. He and his family flew out to Fort Riley Kansas for the award ceremony at the end of March.

“They went above and beyond from what I thought they was going to do. I had a police escort from the airport to our hotel. Anywhere we went they had MP’s blocking off the roads. We had dinner at the General’s house that Wednesday night. We had breakfast with two General’s and all their staff in the stables from the Color Guard,” Debolt said.

From there they took Debolt to the ceremony, where he was honored for saving his comrades lives in 2008 in Afghanistan. While their truck was on fire from an improvised explosive device and they were under attack by the enemy, he managed to pull his fellow soldiers from the flames.

“I had a squad leader that was behind my vehicle that day and he said some words and hearing it from somebody else’s voice really kind of tugged on some heartstrings a little bit. It was a surreal day and I was the first person in 50 years to get this award from my division and it’s a pretty honorable thing,” Debolt said.

He was chosen for the Distinguished Service Cross because of his courage and keeping with the highest traditions of military service. Debolt says it can be hard for him to talk about his experience but he hopes he can inspire local veterans to come into his Barber Shops and share their stories.