Hospital settles 3 wrongful-death suits over doctor, dosages

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio hospital system where an intensive care doctor is accused of ordering excessive painkiller doses for dozens of patients is settling three of the resulting wrongful-death lawsuits.

Court records show the family of 78-year-old Lora Jackie Stone reached a $250,000 settlement with the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System over her May 2017 death.

Details of two other settlements haven’t been publicly shared.

A statement from President and CEO Edward Lamb says Mount Carmel hopes that resolving the cases brings the families “some measure of closure and comfort.”

Mount Carmel fired the doctor, William Husel (HYOO’-suhl), in December. He remains under investigation.

The 43-year-old doctor and the hospital faced more than two dozen wrongful-death lawsuits. Court filings for Husel in some of those deny he negligently or intentionally caused deaths.