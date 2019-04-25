Houston hosts Cleveland, aims to build on Verlander’s solid showing

Cleveland Indians (13-10, second in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (15-9, first in the AL West)

Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Trevor Bauer (2-1, 2.20 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Astros: Gerrit Cole (2-3, 5.22 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Astros are 8-1 on their home turf. Houston leads the league in hitting with a .280 batting average, Josh Reddick leads the team with an average of .386.

The Indians are 6-6 on the road. Cleveland has slugged .326, last in in the MLB. Carlos Santana leads the team with a .446 slugging percentage, including six extra-base hits. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Correa leads the Astros with 13 extra base hits and is batting .268. Alex Bregman is 10-for-35 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Santana leads the Indians with 25 hits and is batting .338. Roberto Perez is 8-for-34 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .269 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Indians: 5-5, .237 batting average, 4.50 ERA

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 10-day IL (achilles), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-day IL (elbow).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Carlos Carrasco: day-to-day (knee), Bradley Zimmer: 10-day IL (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.